Gerard Butler Hosts Star-Studded Fundraiser for California Fire Relief After Losing His Home

After losing his home to the Woolsey Fire — one of three wildfires that have forced thousands of California residents to evacuate from their homes this month — Gerard Butler hosted a fundraiser to help fund the rebuilding process throughout the Malibu community.

On Friday evening, Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Minnie Driver, The Edge and Robin Thicke, who also lost his home to the Woolsey Fire, attended the star-studded fundraiser for The Malibu Foundation, which was launched by a group of Malibu residents, including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Although Butler lost his Malibu home to the blaze, the event was hosted at another one of the actor’s properties.

In a clip from Butler’s speech shared on the Foundation’s Instagram Stories, the 49-year-old actor spoke about how hard it’s been for parents in the area to try and “explain to their kids what happened to their home.”

“We’re here tonight to try and remedy that situation,” Butler said. “Thank you all so much for coming.”

When it came time for Penn to take the stage, the Oscar-winning actor praised all of the brave firefighters “who saved our homes” and “who risked their lives” in the process.

Fellow guest, jewelry designer Loree Rodkin, wrote on Instagram that the foundation had raised almost $2 million and that 100 percent of that tremendous sum would “go to the victims of this tragic fire.”

Actress Roma Downey, who was accompanied by her husband Mark Burnett, also documented the evening, sharing a video on Instagram of singer Van Morrison performing his classic hit, “Brown Eyed Girl.”

“We love you Van! Thank you for singing tonight to help the Malibu community at a fundraiser for the wildfires supporting @malibufoundation. I remain your number one fan,” she wrote, before adding an extra special thank you to Foxx.

“Thank you also to Jamie Foxx for singing back up,” she added.

During the performance, the pair was also joined by singers Greg Holden and Grace Potter.

During the night, Thicke also took to the stage to perform a rendition of “Stand By Me.”

Just hours after the fundraiser, the Malibu Foundation shared some uplifting news about the Woolsey Fire on Instagram.

As of Saturday morning, the blaze, which has burned through 8.362 acres was 92 percent contained. Cal Fire also reported the same information.

In addition to the Woolsey Fire, the Hill Fire, located near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks — the site of the tragic mass shooting — has burned through thousands of acres after erupting last Thursday. The blaze is now 100 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Over in Northern California, the Camp Fire remains only 55 percent contained. During a news conference on Friday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea confirmed that the death toll from the blaze had increased to 71, according to multiple local news outlets.

In addition, the number of missing people in California’s most deadly and destructive fire is now 1,011. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation and the American Red Cross, for more information.