Gerard Butler and Girlfriend Morgan Brown Split After 6 and a Half Years Together

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have split after more than 6 years together, PEOPLE confirms.

Butler, 50, and Brown, a real estate developer and designer, were first spotted together during a PDA-packed beach date in Malibu, California, in September 2014. They were recently seen together in early July stocking up on groceries.

A rep for Butler has not commented.

The pair dated off-and-on over the next two years before parting ways, with a source close to Butler telling PEOPLE in November 2016 that “they split some time ago.”

Their romance seemingly rekindled in July 2017, when they were photographed together on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, splashing around in the waves.

But three months later, in October 2017, Butler told PEOPLE he was enjoying being single and said that finding time to date had been challenging, admitting “it has been hard to get much done” romantically with his hectic work schedule: “I have no personal life.”

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

It's unclear when they reunited again after that but they've been spotted together again since 2019.

Last August, the couple was seen putting on a loved-up display on the red carpet premiere of Angel Has Fallen. Dressed in a brown suit and tie, a dapper-looking Butler leaned over at one point to dip Brown slightly backward, planting a smooch on his girlfriend after giving her a big smile.

In 2017, Butler opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to be a father in the not too distant future.