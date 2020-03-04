Georgina Chapman ‘Was Devastated’ by Ex Harvey Weinstein Scandal: He ‘Disgusts Her’

Georgina Chapman announced plans to divorce Harvey Weinstein within days of The New York Times first reporting eight women’s allegations of sexual abuse against him in October 2017.

Now as the disgraced movie mogul, 67, faces legal action after being found guilty on rape and assault charges in New York City, “to say that Harvey disgusts her is an understatement,” a fashion industry source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

After a Manhattan court found Weinstein guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, news also broke that Chapman, 43, had moved on with actor Adrien Brody, her first relationship since her split from Weinstein.

“It diverts her attention from the pain and embarrassment of her situation and subsequent split,” a film industry source says.

The fashion insider concurs, “She was shocked and livid when she learned about all of this and especially when it went public. It was humiliating.”

The Marchesa co-founder and the former producer settled the divorce in January 2018, with Weinstein having to pay Chapman between $15 and $20 million. Chapman got custody of their two kids, ages 6 and 9, and now she wonders what Weinstein’s actions “will do to their lives now and later,” the first source says. “She didn’t know about this side of him, and of course it has devastated her. She worries about the children.”

Regardless of how her marriage with Weinstein turned out and the circumstances surrounding its end, Chapman feels grateful for the children it gave her.

“Despite what she has been through, she has a high-profile career and two children that have greatly enriched her life,” the insider says. “She has always been busy with her own career, yet, still has made the kids a great and loving home.”