Georgina Chapman Reveals What 'Initially' Attracted Her to Harvey Weinstein in First Interview

Georgina Chapman is opening up about her feelings for estranged husband Harvey Weinstein for the first time since over 60 women accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

In a profile for Vogue‘s June issue, the 42-year-old fashion designer reveals made her fall in love with the disgraced producer, who she shares two kids with.

“Well, he’s a wonderful father to my kids. But initially? He’s charismatic. He’s an incredibly bright, very learned man,” Chapman said. “And very charitable. He paid for a friend of mine’s mother, who had breast cancer, to go to a top doctor. He was amazing like that. He is amazing like that. That is the tough part of this…this black-and-white thing…life isn’t like that.”

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman in 2009 BEI/Shutterstock

The designer also admitted that being with Weinstein gave her confidence and the two had what she “thought was a very happy marriage” before she found out about the allegations of decades of abuse. The pair married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4.

“He was a wonderful partner to me,” she said. “He was a friend and a confidant and a supporter.”

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein after 11 years of marriage in light of his sexual misconduct allegations. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Weinstein will pay out an estimated $15 to $20 million to the designer per their divorce agreement. Chapman and Weinstein have not filed in court, despite reaching a settlement.

Weinstein and Chapman in 2014 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”