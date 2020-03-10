Georgina Chapman Finds New Boyfriend Adrien Brody 'Unusual and Interesting'

Georgina Chapman is finding a new road to love with her boyfriend, Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

A film industry source tells PEOPLE the Marchesa fashion designer, 43, has been dating Brody, 46, “for a while.”

Chapman and Brody have “many of the same interests,” says the film source. “She thinks he’s unusual and interesting.”

The same source adds, “She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers.”

Chapman and her ex, Harvey Weinstein, divorced in January 2018, a few months after sexual assault and harassment allegations against him surfaced.

RELATED: Georgina Chapman ‘Was Devastated’ by Ex Harvey Weinstein Scandal: He ‘Disgusts Her’

Image zoom Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock; Dave Benett/Getty

In February, Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York City. Now, as the disgraced movie producer faces sentencing, a fashion industry source told PEOPLE last week that Chapman is trying to move on from the past.

“To say that Harvey disgusts her is an understatement,” the fashion industry source said. “She was shocked and livid when she learned about all of this and especially when it went public. It was humiliating.”

RELATED: How Harvey Weinstein’s Ex, Georgina Chapman, Has Moved on After Leaving the Disgraced Producer

But her relationship with Brody, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2003 for his role in The Pianist, “diverts her attention from the pain of her situation and subsequent split,” said the film source.

The Marchesa co-founder and the former producer settled the divorce in January 2018, with Weinstein having to pay Chapman between $15 and $20 million. Chapman got custody of their two kids, ages 6 and 9, and now she wonders what Weinstein’s actions “will do to their lives now and later,” the fashion source said. “She didn’t know about this side of him, and of course it has devastated her. She worries about the children.”