Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody Are Dating After Her Divorce from Harvey Weinstein: Source

Georgina Chapman has moved on from her marriage to Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on two counts of rape and sexual assault on Monday.

The fashion designer, 43, is dating 46-year-old Oscar winner Adrien Brody, PEOPLE confirms. The two were first linked last fall by various reports.

Brody starred in 2006’s Hollywoodland, a film co-produced by Weinstein’s former company, Miramax Films.

This is Chapman’s first relationship since splitting from Weinstein, 67, in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including prominent actresses. He was convicted on two accusations in a New York City court on Monday, with a jury of seven men and five women finding him guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Weinstein and Chapman, who share two young kids, married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to $20 million, a source told PEOPLE in 2018. Chapman also got primary custody of their two children.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October 2017, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

“I have chosen to leave my husband,” she said. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Chapman continues to lead her fashion brand Marchesa and has gotten the support of prominent Hollywood figures like Scarlett Johansson and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who have both worn Marchesa designs on the red carpet in the wake of the scandal. She started the brand in 2004.

The designer spoke out for the first time about the allegations against her ex in a May 2018 Vogue interview, seven months after the scandal first broke.

“There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” she said. “And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them.”

Chapman told the magazine she “never” knew of Weinstein’s alleged behavior, making the revelations more shocking.

“That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life,” she said. “I was so humiliated and so broken… that… I, I, I… didn’t think it was respectful to go out.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”