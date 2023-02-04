George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst Actor in 'Police Academy' Franchise, Dead at 89

His family confirmed his death, which occurred at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 4, 2023 03:56 PM
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor George R. Robertson attends the "Still" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)
Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

George R. Robertson, a Canadian actor best known for playing the stuffy but hilarious Chief Henry J. Hurst in six Police Academy films, has died at the age of 89.

The family confirmed his death at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Jan. 29 in an obituary. He was described as a "husband, father, grandfather, actor, writer, painter, [and] humanitarian" and family wrote that he "leaves a legacy of many accomplishments," many of which can be attributed to his lengthy career in movies and TV.

Born in Brampton, Ontario on April 20, 1933, Robertson began his acting career on the theater stage before booking small roles in several TV series including The F.B.I., The Most Deadly Game and Cool Million. But it wasn't until he landed a role in the '80s classic Police Academy, alongside stars Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall and the late Bubba Smith that he got his big break. The movie was a huge commercial success and led to five more sequels between 1985 and 1989.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1612534a) Police Academy, G W Bailey, George Gaynes, George R Robertson Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

After the film franchise concluded, Robertson continued acting in several TV movies and TV series like The Path to 9/11, The Pentagon Papers and Sundays at Tiffany's. He also held a series regular role on CTV drama series E.N.G from 1989-1994. He took on acting roles up until 2017, with his last two credits being Crossfire in 2016 and Cradle to Grave in 2017.

Robertson racked up about 80 acting credits throughout his career and was awarded the 1993 Margaret Collier Award by the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, according to his family.

Despite his lengthy film career, his family noted that "his most important goals were achieved by helping others." They said following his stint as Chief Hurst in Police Academy, he used his role to speak to youth in high schools across Canada as a UNICEF ambassador — a deed that eventually earned him the Danny Kaye UNICEF Canada award in 1990 for outstanding contribution. He also helped raise money for an orphanage in Chiang Mai, Thailand by walking 529 kilometers (more than 328 miles).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robertson had been an athlete prior to becoming an actor, taking part in both hockey and football during high school, and his family said that in his later years, he turned to a different kind of art: painting and writing.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Adele; two daughters, Sarah and Ellen; as well as several grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in March.

Related Articles
THE GOONIES, Jonathan Ke Quan (aka Ke Huy Quan), 1985. ©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Barry Keoghan attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Everything to Know About Barry Keoghan, the Oscar Nominated Actor in 'Banshees of Inisherin'
Steve Guttenberg rollout
Steve Guttenberg Returns After Break to Care for Ailing Father: 'He Really Wanted Me to Start Working Again'
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Card Placeholder Image
'Downton Abbey' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer
'Grease 2' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson's Life and Career in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
Jerrod Carmichael attends the "Ramy" Premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Lamar A on March 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
All About Jerrod Carmichael, the Host of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
IN LIVING COLOR, Kelly Coffield, Tommy Davidson, Kim Wayans, David Alan Grier, Damon Wayans, Kim Coles, Jim Carrey, Keenen Ivory Wayans
'In Living Color' Cast: Where Are They Now?
The Office - Season 3
'The Office' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park in Nope, written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele.
Steven Yeun's Inspiring Career in Photos
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?