George Lucas' Career in Photos

Though now hailed as one of the most successful and recognizable franchises of all time, Lucas' brainchild, Star Wars was widely rejected amongst the Hollywood studios, until it was finally picked up by 20th Century Fox.

The creator took us all to a galaxy far, far, away with the franchise's first film, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Lucas told Entertainment Tonight of his idea, "The Western was sort of the last real mythological genre. And I couldn't make a Western. Westerns were out of style at that point, and I wasn't that interested in Westerns anyway. And I said, 'What is going to take over, because nothing has replaced it.' Nothing replaced the Western."

"And I said, 'Maybe it'll be space. And I like space. Space is fun, so we'll create a kind of fantasy space world where I can tell some time-worn stories.'"