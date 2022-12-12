George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID

George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning

Published on December 12, 2022 10:18 AM
George Lopez attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.

Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 nominations, with George wishing the pair well on Instagram Sunday.

"And the Covid goes too...….George Lopez! 😩😷," the Lopez vs. Lopez star wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

"Unfortunately I tested positive, so I'm unable to announce the Golden Globe Nominees," George continued in his caption. "I wish MAYAN and SELENIS the best of luck….. Have fun!!"

Mayan Lopez, 26, echoed her father's words in a similar announcement regarding the last-minute switchup posted to her Instagram Story Sunday .

"And the covid goes too… @georgelopez! Luckily we have a big Lopez family now and I am so excited to be announcing the @goldenglobes nominations with the lovely @selenislevyaofficial ✨," Mayan wrote. "feel better Dad 🥹"

George Lopez
Jerod Harris/Getty

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary had the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

After being taken off the air amid controversy about the lack of diversity among its former voting body, the awards show returns to NBC in January following internal changes made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony.

Check here for the complete list of nominations.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

