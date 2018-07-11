George Clooney’s Family Was ‘Worried’ After Scooter Accident: ‘He Could Have Been Killed’

George Clooney‘s family was “worried” about the actor following a scooter crash in Italy that landed him in the hospital, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner, 57, was involved in an accident on the Italian island of Sardinia on Tuesday when he crashed into a car that came into his lane while riding a scooter. Police told NBC’s Claudio Lavanga that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across the star’s path and hitting him.

“The families were on the telephone last evening reassuring one another. Saying how lucky George was,” the source says. “He could have been killed.”

George Clooney Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Turner

In shocking security camera footage, obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, Clooney is seen riding a scooter when he collided head-on with a dark-colored car. The impact of the crash threw the actor high into the air and he landed on the ground.

The father of two was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” according to La Nuova. The outlet reports his wife Amal rushed to his side but, after he was given the all clear, they left the hospital together in a private car.

A rep for Clooney told PEOPLE he “was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

Clooney is in Italy working on the Hulu series Catch 22. The crash comes just a month after the actor’s twins Ella and Alexander celebrated their first birthday on June 6.