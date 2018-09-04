George Clooney Is All Smiles as He Wraps Filming in Italy After Scary Scooter Crash

It’s a wrap!

George Clooney was spotted celebrating with the crew as Catch 22 finished filming in Santa Teresa Gallura, Italy. Clooney has been in the European country all summer as he split time between filming the Hulu limited series and spending time in his Villa in Lake Como with wife Amal Clooney and their 1-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Clooney, 57, was seen wearing a white polo over khaki pants and white sneakers for his last day of shooting last week. The wrap comes just a month after the actor got into a serious scooter crash on his way to set.

WATCH: George Clooney Released from Hospital After Scooter Collides with Car in Italy: Reports

On July 10, the actor was rushed to the hospital after his scooter slammed head-on into a car that appeared to turn into his lane. In a video of the accident, which was captured by a security camera, the Oscar winner was launched into the air following the crash, landing in a dazed heap on the road.

Although he was later released from the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, that didn’t stop Amal from staying by his side for several days after the accident.

“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”

Amal and George Clooney Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Another close source previously told PEOPLE that both his and Amal’s families “were very worried and on the telephone reassuring one another, saying how lucky George was.”

“He could have been killed,” the source added.

Fortunately, the actor, who had been en route to the Sardinia set of the show, was wearing a helmet (which reportedly cracked on impact) at the time of the accident.