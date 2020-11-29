George Clooney Says His Wife Amal 'Changed Everything for Me,' Calls Fatherhood 'Unbelievable'

George Clooney couldn't be more grateful to be a husband and father of two.

While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new Netflix film The Midnight Sky, the 59-year-old actor opened up about his marriage to wife Amal Clooney, with whom he shares 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," he said. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"And then we had these two knuckleheads," Clooney added of his children. "It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming."

Clooney, who wed Amal in 2014 in a lavish Italian wedding just over a year after they met, said that the pair initially had no plans for marriage — or children.

"We never talked about marriage when we were dating," he said. "I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.' "

"We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?' " Clooney recalled. "We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there.' I was up for one. Again, I'm old. All of a sudden, it's two. It's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What? Two?' "

However, Clooney said that he is now "so glad" his twins have each other. "It's unbelievable," he said.

In his interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Clooney also opened up about life in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a while since I did 15 loads of laundry in a day and mopped floors and all these doors over here I stained," the Oscar winner said. "I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help. I don't know she did it now, I have more sympathy for her now than ever."

But the pandemic did not change at least one thing for Clooney: his haircuts.

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he said. "My hair is really straw, ya know. So it's easy to cut. Can't really make too many mistakes."

Clooney stars in The Midnight Sky as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist in the Arctic who embarks on a dangerous journey to try and contact the group of astronauts in space and warn them about returning to an uninhabitable Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

The film, based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Tiffany Boone, and Caoilinn Springall.