George Clooney Was Wearing a Helmet During Scooter Accident in Italy That Left Him Bruised

Safety first!

George Clooney got into a scooter accident early Tuesday morning while driving through the Italian island of Sardinia. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, reports Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport

The father of 13-month-old twins Ella and Alexander is in Italy filming Catch 22, which he is starring in, directing and executive producing for Hulu. He was traveling on the state road through the residential village of Costa Corallina when a Mercedes hit his Yamaha TMAX.

Police told NBC that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across the star’s path and hitting him. The driver stopped and called an ambulance, which brought Clooney to John Paul II hospital in Olbia.

The Oscar winner only spent a few hours in the hospital before being discharged. According to Italian media, Clooney suffered slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one knee and arm. He also reportedly underwent an MRI and will be monitored on an outpatient basis for 20 days.

George Clooney Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Wife Amal rushed to his side but once he was given the all clear, the couple left the hospital together in a private car, per La Nuova.

A representative for Clooney tells PEOPLE, “George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”