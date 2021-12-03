"Part of it is just us making sure we live our lives," George Clooney said of being selective with projects so he and wife Amal Clooney can be with their kids

George Clooney Declined $35M 'for One Day's Work' to Do Ad: Amal and I 'Decided It's Not Worth It'

George Clooney attends the Premiere of "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.

George Clooney is explaining how he picks and chooses job opportunities.

In an interview with The Guardian about directing his new film The Tender Bar, the 60-year-old was asked whether he feels he has "enough money now" at this stage in his life. That's when Clooney revealed, "Well, yeah. I was offered $35 million for one day's work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it's not worth it.

"It was [associated with] a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it.' "

Clooney, who shares 4-year-old twins with wife Amal, 43, also spoke about why he has done less acting in recent years.

"In general, there just aren't that many great parts — and, look, I don't have to act," he said. "My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, 'I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don't book ourselves silly.' So part of it is just us making sure we live our lives."

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier this month, Clooney told Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast about raising his kids and how being an older dad informs his decisions in life and work.

"I had this discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we're doing our lives," he shared, telling Maron that both he and Amal have talked about prioritizing their family over their careers in the near future.

"We're working a lot, both of us. She's working a tremendous amount as well. I just said, it doesn't mean we don't do a job because we gotta do a job. If you don't have a job, you're dead. We also have to make sure we're spending less time behind a computer or going on locations," he said.

"Sixty is a number but I've done all the physicals, knock on wood, in good shape. I feel healthy. Sixty, you can kind of beat the devil a little bit, 80 you can't and that's 20 years from now. Twenty years happens in a flash, and faster as you get older," said Clooney.