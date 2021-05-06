61 Photos of Hollywood's Forever Heartthrob, George Clooney
The actor, husband, father and philanthropist has aged like fine wine
Bowl Cut Beginnings
Credit: Splash News Online
Advertisement
Advertisement
That's a Fact
Credit: Getty
Effortless Charm
Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steamy McDreamy
Credit: getty images
Advertisement
Everyone's First Crush
Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty
ER Days
Credit: Sven Arnstein/NBCU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
One Fine Man
Credit: Getty
Advertisement
Leather Weather
Credit: Getty
Longtime Buds
Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where Art Thou, Everett?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Baby Blue
Credit: Getty
Advertisement
Heart-melting Smile
Credit: CBS Sunday Morning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beach Babe
Credit: Splash
Advertisement
Advertisement
Favorite Red Carpet Couple
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Advertisement
A-list & Accomplished
Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Young Love
Credit: Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Marital Bliss
Credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Advertisement
Global Citizen
Credit: AP Photo/UNAMID,Sherren Zorba
Advertisement
Advertisement
Straight Out of Vogue
Credit: Pierre Teyssot/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serving Salt & Pepper Beard Realness
Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images
Advertisement
Champagne O' Clock
Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Couple Goals
Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Captain of the Ship
Credit: Splash News Online
Advertisement
Iconic Ocean's 11 Cast
Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sharing Laughs with Julia
Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smiles for Miles
Credit: Getty
Advertisement
Too Hot to Handle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cannes You Dig Him?
Credit: Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
George & Sandy
Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty
Advertisement
Hollywood Hunks
GEORGE CLOONEY & BRAD PITT
Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pretty Pensive
Credit: Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
One with Nature
Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Darling Duo
5. WHEN JULIA GAVE GEORGE PRICELESS MARRIAGE ADVICE
Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smoldering Stud
Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Legendary Chat
Credit: Anthony Behar/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Advertisement
The People's Choice
Credit: Dave Lewis/REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fun & Games
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stealing Hearts on Set
Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty
Advertisement
The Fun Friend
Credit: Owen Humphreys/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bless & Highly Favored
Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Advertisement
Advertisement
Double Date Envy
Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
Advertisement
Megawatt Smile
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fan Favorite
Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hollywood History
Credit: Source: Salma Hayek/Instagram
Advertisement
Best Buds
Credit: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
George from Kentucky with Jenny from the Block
Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Unbreakable Bond
Credit: Christopher Polk/BAFTA LA/Getty
Advertisement
Besties for the Resties
SHE HANGS OUT WITH CLOONEY
Credit: Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Star Struck
Credit: Jeff Holmes/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Casino King
Advertisement
One-Time Batman
Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glorious Grays
Credit: Gotham/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Superhero Status
Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Making an Impact on Washington
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Family Portrait
Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suited Up
Credit: Benainous/Duclos/Gamma-Rapho via Getty
Advertisement
Friends Turned Family
4. WHEN GEORGE SPOKE ABOUT HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH JULIA
Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fan Love
Credit: Jeff Holmes/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Old-Timey Photo Shoots
Credit: Casamigos/REX
Advertisement
Turning 60 Be Like ...
Credit: Matt Sayles/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
But Turning 61 Is Even Better!
Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement