61 Photos of Hollywood's Forever Heartthrob, George Clooney

The actor, husband, father and philanthropist has aged like fine wine

By Diane J. Cho Updated May 06, 2022 08:15 AM

Bowl Cut Beginnings

Credit: Splash News Online
That's a Fact

Credit: Getty

Effortless Charm

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty
Steamy McDreamy

Credit: getty images
Everyone's First Crush

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty

ER Days

Credit: Sven Arnstein/NBCU
One Fine Man

Credit: Getty
Leather Weather

Credit: Getty
Longtime Buds

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Where Art Thou, Everett?

Baby Blue

Credit: Getty
Heart-melting Smile

Credit: CBS Sunday Morning
Beach Babe

Credit: Splash
Favorite Red Carpet Couple

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
A-list & Accomplished

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Young Love

Credit: Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images
Marital Bliss

Credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Global Citizen

Credit: AP Photo/UNAMID,Sherren Zorba
Straight Out of Vogue

Credit: Pierre Teyssot/Getty
Serving Salt & Pepper Beard Realness

Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images
Champagne O' Clock

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage
Couple Goals

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
Captain of the Ship

Credit: Splash News Online
Iconic Ocean's 11 Cast

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty
Sharing Laughs with Julia

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Smiles for Miles

Credit: Getty
Too Hot to Handle

Cannes You Dig Him?

Credit: Getty
George & Sandy

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty
Hollywood Hunks

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty
Pretty Pensive

Credit: Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
One with Nature

Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Darling Duo

Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Smoldering Stud

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty
Legendary Chat

Credit: Anthony Behar/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
The People's Choice

Credit: Dave Lewis/REX/Shutterstock
Fun & Games

Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Stealing Hearts on Set

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty
The Fun Friend

Credit: Owen Humphreys/Getty
Bless & Highly Favored

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Double Date Envy

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty
Megawatt Smile

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
Fan Favorite

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage
Hollywood History

Credit: Source: Salma Hayek/Instagram
Best Buds

Credit: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
George from Kentucky with Jenny from the Block

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage
Unbreakable Bond

Credit: Christopher Polk/BAFTA LA/Getty
Besties for the Resties

Credit: Getty
Star Struck

Credit: Jeff Holmes/Getty
Casino King

One-Time Batman

Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Glorious Grays

Credit: Gotham/GC Images
Superhero Status

Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Making an Impact on Washington

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Family Portrait

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash
Suited Up

Credit: Benainous/Duclos/Gamma-Rapho via Getty
Friends Turned Family

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Fan Love

Credit: Jeff Holmes/Getty
Old-Timey Photo Shoots

Credit: Casamigos/REX
Turning 60 Be Like ...

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP
But Turning 61 Is Even Better!

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage
By Diane J. Cho