George Clooney Thought He'd Never Get Married or Have Kids Before Amal: 'Then Everything Changed'

All of George Clooney's priorities changed after he met wife Amal Clooney.

That's how he described it in a new feature with GQ. After years of living the bachelor lifestyle, dating a new woman every couple of years, Clooney met Amal, an international human rights lawyer, in 2013 and took her on a date to the famed Abbey Studios in London.

The two became engaged just months later in April 2014 and married at a lavish Italian wedding that September.

“I was like, ‘I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,’ ” Clooney, 59, said in the interview of his life before meeting Amal, 42. “I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well. And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’ ”

Clooney went on to say that marriage changed him “because I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.”

The couple later welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in July 2017.

But soon after their birth, the actor had a scary moment when he thought he'd never get to see his twins again during a terrifying motorcycle accident.

Back in the summer of 2018, the Oscar winner was in Italy shooting his Hulu series Catch-22 when, on his way to the set, he crashed his motorcycle into a car and went airborne and pummeled to the ground. In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Clooney said he was thinking about his twins.

"He literally turned directly in front of me. I launched. I go head over heels. But I landed on my hands and knees," Clooney recalled. "If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you're toast. It knocked me out of my shoes."

"When I hit the ground, my mouth — I thought all my teeth were broken out. But it was glass from the windshield," he added.

"... My kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again," said Clooney.