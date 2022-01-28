George Clooney said he and Julia Roberts "get to be mean to each other in the funniest way" in upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney on Reuniting with Julia Roberts for New Rom-Com: 'We're Having the Time of Our Lives'

George Clooney is overjoyed to be reunited with Julia Roberts.

The Tender Bar director, 60, talked to Deadline about his upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise, in which he and Roberts, 54, play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. Directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, the movie also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

Clooney said the film, which is still in production, is "something special" and "sort of an old-fashioned film."

"This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven't done a romantic comedy really since [1996's] One Fine Day, and more than that. I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way," said Clooney.

"The minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, 'Did you get this?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and I said 'Are you going to do it?' and she goes 'Are you going to do it? and I said, 'Yeah, if you do it,' " he added. "So it was just one of those very lucky things."

Pals Clooney and Roberts previously worked together on Ocean's Eleven and 2016's Money Monster.

"It's going great, man. We're having the time of our lives," Clooney said. "Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who's just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It's just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around. We're having a great time."

In December, Roberts hilariously crashed Clooney's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, briefly sliding into the frame for a quick cameo. Clooney was discussing his movie The Tender Bar with newcomer Daniel Ranieri, 10, when Roberts popped in for a few moments.

"Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly," Kimmel said when Roberts rolled in on a chair to Clooney's side, wearing sunglasses and staying silent.

"George, I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a woman sitting next to you," the comedian teased, as Clooney playfully pretended to be unaware. As Roberts rolled away, Kimmel joked, "Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though."

