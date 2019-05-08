George Clooney Says He Spent His Birthday at Home with Amal: It 'Was Really Nice'

George Clooney celebrated wife Amal Clooney‘s big accomplishment on his 58th birthday.

The Oscar winner turned 58 on Monday, which coincided with the release of two jailed journalists in Myanmar who Amal, 41, had been working to free for the last year.

The actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday where he revealed how he spent his big day.

“I turned 58, nothing’s fun. I had a good day though. My wife and I had dinner just the two of us at home, which was really nice,” Clooney said. “But my wife has been, for the last year, working literally every single day with a gentleman named Steven Adler, who runs Reuters, and a brilliant lawyer named Gail Gove to get and to free the Reuters journalists from Myanmar. A year of working on it, and last night they walked out of prison. So we were very happy.”

“I got nothing,” he joked.

Clooney also joked that his two kids — twins Ella and Alexander — just got him “poop,” for his birthday, though he did reveal that little Ella spent quality time with him in a different way.

“My daughter is sick, as happens apparently with children, I didn’t know this,” he said. “So at 2:30 she woke us up on my birthday, and then at 4:30 in the morning. So then we put her in the bed, which you have to do ‘cause she’s crying and she’s unhappy. And then she takes over the bed. And then I realized that’s no good, so I covered all around the bed with pillows like a bouncy castle in case she falls off, and I went and slept in her nursery.”

On Tuesday night, the Clooneys stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of George’s Hulu miniseries Catch-22, based on the novel by Joseph Heller. George stars as Lieutenant Scheisskopf in the upcoming show.

Catch-22 — also co-starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie — premieres May 17 on Hulu.