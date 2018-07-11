George Clooney's Scooter Crash Caught on Shocking Video, Actor Seen Thrown Into the Air

Video of George Clooney’s scooter crash has emerged showing the moment his morning commute could have turned deadly.

In the shocking security camera footage, obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, the 57-year-old actor is seen riding his scooter up the road on the Italian island of Sardinia on Tuesday.

The star was traveling at what appeared to be high speed when he collided head-on with a dark-colored car.

The impact of the crash threw the actor high into the air and he landed on the ground.

The father of two was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” according to La Nuova. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

His wife, Amal, rushed to his side but, after he was given the all clear, they left the hospital together in a private car, La Nuova added.

A rep for Clooney told PEOPLE he “was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

Clooney is currently in Sardinia to shoot his Hulu limited series Catch-22.

The actor and his wife along with their 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been making the most of their time in the seaside location and were recently joined on the Italian island by his parents.