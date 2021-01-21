George Clooney Says Wife Amal Loves His Romantic Comedy One Fine Day: She ‘Can't Believe’ It Wasn't ‘a Big Hit’

George Clooney's romantic comedy One Fine Day may not have been a box office hit, but he's got a fan of the film in his wife, Amal Clooney.

The actor, 59, reunited with his costar Michelle Pfeiffer for Variety's Actors on Actors where they spoke about the film on its 25th anniversary.

"My wife and her friends can't believe One Fine Day wasn't a big hit," Clooney told Pfeiffer, 62. "They love it."

He continued, "So don't you think there should be a sequel to One Fine Day? An Older Fine Day, and the kids are all grown up now?"

Pfeiffer said, "It could be called I'm Tired Today."

The movie follows Melanie (Pfeiffer) and Jack (Clooney) as they navigate single-parenthood in New York City. When their children miss their bus for a field trip both Melanie and Jack must set aside their bickering and come together to care for their children.

Both Clooney and Pfeiffer have new films they're promoting. Clooney directed and starred in his Netflix film The Midnight Sky which is now streaming on the platform.

Pfeiffer stars in French Exit, out on Feb. 12, which follows a penniless Manhattan socialite who escapes New York to live out her last days in Paris with her directionless son Malcolm, played by Lucas Hedges.

Clooney told the actress he and Amal, 42, had watched Pfeiffer's film saying, "I was like, 'You don't age.' Literally, I'm in a movie where I'm playing a guy who's 70, and I look like your grandfather."

"But it's fun to see people that you admire and that you know just keep on trucking," he continued. "There is this thing about surviving over a period of time. Careers have a sell-by date, and you don't."