George Clooney Says Motorcycle Accident Used Up His 'Nine Lives'

While George Clooney may not be allowed to ride motorcycles anymore, Ellen DeGeneres had a hilarious surprise for the famous actor that might get him back on the road.

Joining DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday morning — almost a year after his terrifying motorcycle accident last summer — Clooney, 57, opened up about the incident that sent him to the hospital and gave everyone quite the scare.

“I was on a motorcycle scooter — but a big one — and a guy turned in front of me and I hit him at about 70 miles an hour,” the Oceans Eleven star recalled. “So I got launched, and I crushed his windshield in with my head and then I went flying up in the air afterward. It knocked me out of my shoes, I mean a proper accident.”

The father of two was in Italy filming his upcoming Hulu show Catch-22 when the incident happened. He was rushed to the hospital and later released without serious injury, but the incident left Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney shaken.

“I actually thought that was it,” he added. “Do that 100 times, 99 [of those] times I wouldn’t be around [after]. So I used up nine lives, and then my wife and I said, ‘Ok, I’m off two wheels.’ “

And DeGeneres explained she felt bad that the Oscar winner couldn’t ride on his motorcycle anymore, so she got him a special gift — a decked out, three-wheeled, senior scooter complete with flames racing up the sides and a copy of PEOPLE’s 1997 Sexiest Man Alive issue, featuring Clooney.

“I’m now the AARP Sexiest Man Still Alive,” Clooney laughed as he got on the scooter to try it out.

“Oh, I like it, I like it,” he added while riding around the studio. “I’ve never felt more masculine, honestly. It’s a good thing I’m married because it’s over.”

Police told NBC’s Claudio Lavanga at the time that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time. The driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across the star’s path and hitting him.

Clooney stars alongside Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott in Catch-22, which is set to premiere on Hulu May 17.