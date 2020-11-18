"Somebody steps into her world and you go, 'Oh, I wouldn't do that, dude,'" the Oscar-winning actor said

George Clooney Says It's 'So Much Fun' to Watch Chrissy Teigen Respond to Her Internet Trolls

George Clooney knows better than to cross Chrissy Teigen!

In a new interview with GQ, the 59-year-old Oscar winner opened up about warring with some of his critics, and praised the model and author, 34, for her clapbacks against her internet trolls.

"I have much more fun watching Chrissy Teigen," he told the magazine. "Somebody steps into her world and you go, 'Oh, I wouldn't do that, dude.' It's so much fun. Like somebody who thinks they're really smart, and you just go, 'Ugh, dude. You brought a knife to a gunfight.'"

Reflecting on his own battles, the actor says he feels like he's always made sure to pick the "good fights," joking that he has a stash of all the angry letters he's sent.

"I actually have these stacks of letters and things that my assistant calls 'George Versus the World,'" Clooney said.

The most recent angry letter Clooney wrote, however, was in response to the Breonna Taylor verdict. None of the police officers involved in the March 13 shooting incident at Taylor's Louisville apartment were charged with her death, but one of the three involved officers was indicted for wanton endangerment, for allegedly firing bullets that risked injury to persons in an adjacent apartment, according to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Taylor was a 26-year-old aspiring nurse who had been working as an emergency room technician.

"I can't believe it," Clooney said to GQ. "There's not even a manslaughter charge for a woman who was lying in bed and got shot to death. Imagine if those were three Black officers and they kicked in the door of a white person's home and shot and killed the woman, the wife, in bed. Imagine that. F------ ridiculous. You know, it's just infuriating."

"You know, they talk about looting and stuff," he added. "Well, there have been an awful lot of Black bodies that have been looted for 400 f------- years."

Clooney also recently found himself writing another searing letter to someone in Saudi Arabia who had asked for permission to edit out the Star of David in The Monuments Men for screening there.

"I wrote a really scathing letter two days ago where I just said, you know, ‘I've been doing this a long time, and no one in my life has ever asked me to blur out particularly a Star of David in a movie that's about the stealing of art and then the mass murder of Jews,'" he said. "And I just said, 'So the answer is: No, you can't have the film, and no, we won't be making any of these cuts, and go f--- yourself.'"