George Clooney Says Amal Is Watching 'ER' and His Character Doug Ross Is 'Getting Me in a Lot of Trouble'

Amal Clooney is getting to know Doug Ross!

Her husband, George Clooney, revealed his wife was watching episodes of his hit TV series ER during an appearance on the podcast SmartLess on Monday with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

"My wife is watching them now," The Midnight Sky star and director, 59, said, adding, "and it's getting me in a lot of trouble because I'd forgotten all of the terrible things [his character Doug Ross] was doing picking up on women."

When Bateman said it would be funny if Amal, 43, began to get starstruck with her husband based on the appeal of the iconic character, Clooney said, "Yeah, that's not my wife."

The Oscar-winning actor played Doug Ross, a pediatrician, from 1994 to 1999.

The character was dedicated to his profession and a ladies' man as portrayed on the show, although he later married nurse Carol Hathaway played by Julianna Margulies.

The Ocean's Eleven star was written out of the show in season five as he pivoted in his career to focus on making films. He did return to the role in the show's 15th and final season in 2009 that showed fans where his character and Margulies' Carol ended up.

The father of two also spoke about meeting Amal, telling Hayes, Bateman and Arnett that when he met his wife "she took my breath away."

"She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind," he said. "I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world—and everybody else was pretty surprised."

In December, the actor told PEOPLE he felt "very lucky in so many ways to have met" Amal.

"We haven't ever had an argument," he said. "You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."