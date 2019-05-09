George Clooney Addresses Rumors He's the Godfather of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie

George Clooney is setting the record straight on his status as royal godfather.

The 58-year-old actor opened up about whether he is the godfather of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison.

“Everybody loves their rumors,” Clooney told Extra on Wednesday. “It’s not true. You don’t want me to be a godparent of anybody.”

He jokingly added, “I’m barely a parent at this point. It’s frightening.”

Clooney celebrated his birthday on Monday, the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy.

“It’s kind of irritating if you think about it,” he joked of sharing his birthday with the newborn. “‘Cause I’ve already had to split it with Orson Welles, Sigmund Freud, and not this comes in.”

He added, “I’m moving down the line very quickly.”

Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, are also proud parents to their own children, twins Alexander and Ella, who turn 2 years old in June.

“They’re good. Now, because they’re twins they go in that direction,” Clooney told Extra, pointing in opposite directions. “When I’m left alone with them it’s a nightmare.”

So what did the Catch-22 actor receive for his birthday? Clooney’s gift had a humanitarian touch to it that Amal worked on for “literally a year.”

“[She] worked with this incredible lawyer and all of Reuters… to get the two Reuters journalists out of prison in Myanmar, and last night they walked out,” he said, gushing.

