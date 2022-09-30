Entertainment Movies George Clooney Responds to Pal Brad Pitt Calling Him One of 'Most Handsome Men': 'He's Right' "I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself," George Clooney joked of his pal Brad Pitt naming him as one of the "most handsome men in the world" in a recent Vogue interview By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty George Clooney is not one to play humble. The Academy Award winner, 61, was in full agreement with his friend Brad Pitt, who recently called him one of the "most handsome men in the world," as he appeared with wife Amal Clooney on CBS This Morning on Wednesday. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," he said, after he and Amal, 44, agreed that George is "not modest." Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World' "I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself," George joked of Pitt, 58. "And they said, 'Maybe don't say that. Do another take.'" Pitt previously made the comment during an interview with Vogue, in which he also named Paul Newman as one of the most handsome men, past and present. Kevin Winter/Getty "If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f—er because why not?" he said. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once." Clooney later noted that Pitt is a "good friend" as he responded to the clip on Friday while appearing on The Late Show. "Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f—er in it, apparently, since he used that about me," he said. "I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world." RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak The duo — both of whom have been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive on multiple occasions — have appeared onscreen together in several films, including the movies Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Burn After Reading (2008) and the Ocean's Eleven trilogy. They're also working together on an upcoming Jon Watts-helmed thriller for Apple. Clooney previously joked to PEOPLE last year that Pitt was "obviously the cheapest of the actors available," adding: "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."