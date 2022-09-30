George Clooney Responds to Pal Brad Pitt Calling Him One of 'Most Handsome Men': 'He's Right'

George Clooney is not one to play humble.

The Academy Award winner, 61, was in full agreement with his friend Brad Pitt, who recently called him one of the "most handsome men in the world," as he appeared with wife Amal Clooney on CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

"He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," he said, after he and Amal, 44, agreed that George is "not modest."

"I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself," George joked of Pitt, 58. "And they said, 'Maybe don't say that. Do another take.'"

Pitt previously made the comment during an interview with Vogue, in which he also named Paul Newman as one of the most handsome men, past and present.

Kevin Winter/Getty

"If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f—er because why not?" he said. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."

Clooney later noted that Pitt is a "good friend" as he responded to the clip on Friday while appearing on The Late Show.

"Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f—er in it, apparently, since he used that about me," he said. "I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world."

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak

The duo — both of whom have been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive on multiple occasions — have appeared onscreen together in several films, including the movies Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Burn After Reading (2008) and the Ocean's Eleven trilogy. They're also working together on an upcoming Jon Watts-helmed thriller for Apple.

Clooney previously joked to PEOPLE last year that Pitt was "obviously the cheapest of the actors available," adding: "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."