George Clooney Recalls Being Filmed by Fans While 'on the Ground' Following 2018 Motorcycle Crash

George Clooney is looking back on his 2018 motorcycle accident.

That summer, the 60-year-old Oscar winner was in Italy shooting his Hulu series Catch-22 when, on his way to the set, he crashed his motorcycle into a car and went airborne before tumbling to the ground.

"I was waiting for my switch to turn off," he told The Sunday Times in a recent interview, adding, "I'm fine now."

The actor also recalled a crowd gathering around him following the crash, noting that some were even filming him for the "likes."

"If you're in the public eye, what you realize when you're on the ground thinking it's the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it's just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page," he said. "I'm a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment."

"He literally turned directly in front of me. I launched. I go head over heels. But I landed on my hands and knees," he told the outlet. "If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you're toast. It knocked me out of my shoes."

"When I hit the ground, my mouth — I thought all my teeth were broken out. But it was glass from the windshield," he added.

"... My kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again," said Clooney.

Elsewhere in his recent Sunday Times interview, Clooney reflected on turning 60 earlier this year, teasing, "Turning 60 is a bummer, but it's that or dead."

"I said to Amal, knock on wood, I'm healthy," the Ocean's Eleven actor continued. "I still play basketball with the younger gang. I feel good. But in 20 years I'm 80 — and 80 is a real number. I said the next 20 years are halcyon and we need to celebrate that, we should focus on the work we do being just the stuff we have to, that we feel in our chest."

He then turned back to the motorcycle accident. "We have young kids," he said. "I want to be able to live all of this."