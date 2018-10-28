George Clooney & Rande Gerber Are Pilots for Halloween — with Cindy Crawford as Flight Attendant!

Attention, passengers: These are your famous captains speaking.

Over the weekend, George Clooney, 57, and Rande Gerber, 56, fully embraced their pilot-inspired Halloween looks when they got behind the controls of a flight to Las Vegas for the Casamigos’ Halloween bash in Sin City.

The tequila company’s co-founders, who sold the brand for $1 billion in 2017, wore sleek shades, professional suits and black and gold caps as they suavely turned in their seats to grin at the camera.

Meanwhile, supermodel Cindy Crawford, Gerber’s wife, joined in on the fun as a Casamigos-serving flight attendant. For her vintage costume, Crawford, 52, paired a pillbox hat, knee-high white boots and a navy and red dress with dramatic winged eyeliner, red lipstick and bouffant hair.

RELATED: George Clooney Isn’t at Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding — But His Tequila Is

On Instagram, Crawford posed between the Hail, Caesar! star and her husband as they hammed it up for the camera.

“Now boarding: @Casamigos Air,” she captioned the snapshots, adding “#casamigoshalloween.”

Cindy Crawford Cindy Crawford/Instagram

George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Cindy Crawford/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: It’s Almost Halloween! Spooky Desserts to Get You in the Spirit

The Las Vegas jaunt was the second leg of Casamigos’ Halloween celebration.

In Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, the first Casamigos party drew Gerber and Crawford’s kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dave Grohl, French Montana, Harry Styles, Olivia Munn, Zoë Kravitz, Michelle Trachtenberg, Ed Norton and wife Shauna Robertson, Kelsey Grammer, Will Forte and Jeff Probst.

RELATED: George Clooney Draws Big Laughs by Introducing Himself as ‘Amal Clooney’s Husband’

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor, Brandi Glanville, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Charlotte McKinney, Karolina Kurkova, Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild also busted out their best costumes for the gathering.