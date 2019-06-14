George Clooney Says He Is 'Officially' Done with Motorcycles After Accident: 'I Was Very Lucky'

George Clooney is “officially” done with motorcycles after he collided with a car in Italy last summer.

The Catch-22 actor, 58, revealed he stopped riding motorcycles altogether in an interview promoting his new Hulu show on ITV’s This Morning via The Sun.

“I was very lucky to pull out of that one. That officially got me off motorbikes after 40 years, which is unfortunate,” he said.

As for his wife, Amal’s, reaction, the star said she was against him riding motorcycles after his crash.

“It was one of those conversations, we were coming back from the hospital and she said, ‘That’s it,'” Clooney explained. “And I was sort of kind of thinking, ‘Well, maybe I can still get away with this,’ and then my buddy, who was also in the accident with me, Grant [Heslov], who is the other producer, said, ‘Yeah, I’m off.'”

Clooney jokingly added, “There was nothing I could do, I was ganged up on.”

Heslov, who was also on the show, said the crash “was bad” and “much worse than the press understood.”

“He was behind me and we came up over a hill and I see a guy, who I thought was going to turn, locked eye and then he went,” Heslov said.

He added, “He just missed me and I heard this kaboom. I thought, ‘Oh my God. George is dead.’ I was holding him and I said to myself, ‘If he lives, I’ll never ride a motorcycle again.'”

The father of two was filming Catch-22 in Italy when the incident happened. He revealed at a panel for the show in May that Amal had banned him from riding two-wheel vehicles again.

“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” Clooney said. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s, I’m off of bikes. Grant’s off. We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again.’”

Video of the crash showed how the impact threw Clooney high into the air before landing on the ground nearby.

Clooney was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” according to La Nuova. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

Amal rushed to his side but, after he was given the all clear, they left the hospital together in a private car, La Nuova added.

A rep for Clooney told PEOPLE he “was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

