George Clooney Is Really Obsessed with Brad Pitt in Hilarious Charity Video: 'He's So Good!'

George Clooney pokes fun at Ocean's Eleven, Batman & Robin and more in the Omaze sketch to raise money for the Clooney Foundation for Justice

George Clooney has a secret obsession with Brad Pitt in a laugh-out-loud sketch to promote a charitable opportunity.

The Midnight Sky actor/director, 59, stars in a sketch for Omaze in which he "crashed with a normal guy during quarantine, terrorizing him with Brad Pitt, Ocean's Eleven and Batman & Robin" as the "worst roommate ever." Throughout the video, Clooney playfully shows off his love of Pitt, 57, including with a shrine of photos of the heartthrob in his bedroom.

"Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?" he says at one point, wearing a shirt with Pitt's face on it and holding a pillow with the actor's image on it, which he hugged tight. "I'm not throwing this out. No way, man. Thank you for giving me a place for me and Brad."

Later, Clooney and his forced roommate have movie night, watching Pitt films as Clooney proclaims, "He's so good! ... He's Brad, man. He just, like, walks onscreen and ..."

Clooney and Pitt — real-life pals — have shared the screen multiple times, including in the Ocean's franchise and in 2008's Burn After Reading.