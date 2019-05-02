George Clooney Says Amal Banned Him from Motorcycles After 'Bad Accident' While Filming Catch-22

George Clooney is opening up about his scary motorcycle accident while in Italy last summer that sent him to the hospital.

The Oscar winner, 57, was traveling on his scooter when a car cut into his lane and crashed into him, flinging him into the air. Clooney was rushed to the hospital and later released without serious injury.

The father of two was in Italy filming his upcoming Hulu show Catch-22 when the incident happened. He revealed at panel for the show in New York City on Wednesday that his wife Amal Clooney banned him from riding two-wheel vehicles again, and fellow producer Grant Heslov’s wife followed suit.

“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” Clooney told the audience at the DGA Theater. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s, I’m off of bikes. Grant’s off. We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again.’ “

Police told NBC’s Claudio Lavanga at the time that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across the star’s path and hitting him.

Video of the crash showed the impact throwing Clooney high into the air before landing on the ground nearby.

Clooney was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” according to La Nuova. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

His wife, Amal, rushed to his side but, after he was given the all clear, they left the hospital together in a private car, La Nuova added.

A rep for Clooney told PEOPLE he “was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

Clooney stars in Catch-22 alongside Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott, who also appeared on the panel with him and Heslov.

Abbott, 32, plays the main character, John Yossarian, while Chandler, 53, plays Colonel Cathcart.

The story will be told through the eyes of Yossarian — a divergence from Heller’s original novel of the same name, which famously describes events from the point of view of different characters. Yossarian is a U.S. Army bombardier stationed off the Mediterranean coast in the early ’40s. (Production wrapped in September in Santa Teresa Gallura, Italy.)

Catch-22 is set to premiere on Hulu May 17.