George Clooney, Michael Douglas & More Headline Fundraiser for Hollywood's Behind-the-Scenes Workers

The virtual event will raise funds for the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which provides support for behind-the-scenes workers

Hollywood is coming together for an important cause.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund announced on Friday that they will be hosting a one-night-only fundraiser next week benefitting their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which helps support entertainment industry workers. Many of the people who benefit from the fund work behind-the-scenes and have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event, “We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF,” will be hosted by Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown and Dancing with the Stars’ Tom Bergeron.

A number of stars will also be making appearances during the course of the fundraiser, including George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Jodie Foster, Kris Jenner, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Pierce Brosnan, Wanda Sykes, and Ken Jeong.

The one-hour event will feature stories, comedy and heartfelt messages dedicated to Hollywood’s unseen heroes — as well as some musical performances.

Brad Paisley, Rachel Platten, Leslie Odom Jr., Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs and Richard Marx are all slated to perform.

“We see a need and we fill it,” MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said in a statement. “Mary Pickford said this about MPTF in 1921 and it remains true today. MPTF remains fully committed to its mission of helping our entertainment community in their time of need. Today, we are all coming together to support those members of our industry workforce who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related issues.”

“We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF” will be broadcast on MPTF’s YouTube page on Friday, May 15 at 6pm PDT.

