George Clooney Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute from ER Costar Julianna Margulies: 'My Sweet Pal'

George Clooney got some birthday love from his ER costar Julianna Margulies!

The actress, 53, shared a throwback photo of herself and Clooney on Instagram Wednesday to commemorate his 59th birthday. In the photograph, Margulies and Clooney are both smiling at the camera. The actress said it was taken after their last scene together on the long-running medical drama.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet pal George Clooney," Magulies wrote in the caption. "This picture was taken right after we filmed our very last scene together in Seattle for #ER . #staysafe #dontdrinkbleach #dontinjectlysol #listentoscience."

Clooney starred in the popular series from 1994 until 1999. The show, which also starred Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, Sherry Stringfield and Eriq La Salle, launched the actor’s career.

The star began making films while continuing to work on ER, such as From Dusk till Dawn, One Fine Day and The Peacemaker. He also starred as Batman in Batman & Robin, Out of Sight and Three Kings.

Clooney’s birthday this year falls amid the coronavirus pandemic as people practice social distancing around country and the globe, a marked difference from how the actor celebrated his birthday last year.

In May 2019, Clooney opened up about how he celebrated turning 58, telling Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he’d had a “good day.”

“My wife and I had dinner just the two of us at home, which was really nice,” Clooney said of spending the day with his wife, Amal Clooney. “But my wife has been, for the last year, working literally every single day with a gentleman named Steven Adler, who runs Reuters, and a brilliant lawyer named Gail Gove to get and to free the Reuters journalists from Myanmar. A year of working on it, and last night they walked out of prison. So we were very happy.”

“I got nothing,” he joked.

Clooney also joked his two children — twins Ella and Alexander who turn 3 next month— just got him “poop” for his birthday, though he did reveal that little Ella spent quality time with him in a different way.

“My daughter is sick, as happens apparently with children, I didn’t know this,” he said. “So at 2:30 she woke us up on my birthday, and then at 4:30 in the morning. So then we put her in the bed, which you have to do ‘cause she’s crying and she’s unhappy. And then she takes over the bed. And then I realized that’s no good, so I covered all around the bed with pillows like a bouncy castle in case she falls off, and I went and slept in her nursery.”