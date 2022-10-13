George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Why They Never Dated: 'We Were Fast Friends'

“It's been nothing but fun for us,” George Clooney said of his relationship with Julia Roberts, adding that he doesn't think dating each other "was ever really a thing"

Published on October 13, 2022 01:40 AM
JULIA ROBERTS & GEORGE CLOONEY
Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

George Clooney and Julia Roberts shared new details about their friendship — including why they never dated.

Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, appeared in a sit-down interview with Access Hollywood that dropped Wednesday ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Ticket to Paradise.

During their chat, host Kit Hoover hit the costars with rapid-fire questions about their longtime connection.

When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said Roberts "made me laugh," and Roberts called him "gentle." The stars were then asked about the quality they admired most about one another — Clooney praised his costar's "kindness," and Roberts said she respects his "fortitude."

Hoover then asked a question many fans of the two have been wondering for years: "Did you ever have a no-dating policy back in the day... Years and years ago before you were ever in a relationship?"

Roberts responded, "To not date each other? I don't think we needed to state it!"

Clooney provided more context about why they never took things to "a different level."

According to the actor, "Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Roberts on Ali Wentworth's Podcast Go Ask Ali

Clooney and Roberts have starred in multiple films together. Their onscreen credits include 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2002's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2016's Money Monster.

In their latest collaboration, they play a divorced couple who make a "truce" in order to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a man she just met.

Ticket To Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21.

