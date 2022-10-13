Entertainment Movies George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Why They Never Dated: 'We Were Fast Friends' “It's been nothing but fun for us,” George Clooney said of his relationship with Julia Roberts, adding that he doesn't think dating each other "was ever really a thing" By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 01:40 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty George Clooney and Julia Roberts shared new details about their friendship — including why they never dated. Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, appeared in a sit-down interview with Access Hollywood that dropped Wednesday ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Ticket to Paradise. During their chat, host Kit Hoover hit the costars with rapid-fire questions about their longtime connection. Julia Roberts Says 'Cinema Is the Love of My Life, Second to My Husband' Danny Moder at Cannes When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said Roberts "made me laugh," and Roberts called him "gentle." The stars were then asked about the quality they admired most about one another — Clooney praised his costar's "kindness," and Roberts said she respects his "fortitude." Hoover then asked a question many fans of the two have been wondering for years: "Did you ever have a no-dating policy back in the day... Years and years ago before you were ever in a relationship?" Roberts responded, "To not date each other? I don't think we needed to state it!" George Clooney on Reuniting with Julia Roberts for New Rom-Com: 'We're Having the Time of Our Lives' Clooney provided more context about why they never took things to "a different level." According to the actor, "Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing." RELATED VIDEO: Julia Roberts on Ali Wentworth's Podcast Go Ask Ali Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories Clooney and Roberts have starred in multiple films together. Their onscreen credits include 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2002's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2016's Money Monster. In their latest collaboration, they play a divorced couple who make a "truce" in order to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a man she just met. Ticket To Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21.