George Clooney Reflects on Friendship with Julia Roberts: 'The Minute We Met, We Had Fun'

The longtime friends team up as bitter exes in their new movie, Ticket to Paradise, which had its U.S. premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles

By
and Scott Huver
Published on October 18, 2022 12:18 PM

George Clooney and Julia Roberts say a certain three-letter word is the secret to their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie.

"The minute we met, we had fun," Clooney, 61, told PEOPLE Monday night at the U.S. premiere of their new film, Ticket to Paradise. "The beauty is, when you work with people who take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, and that's really fun."

"I thought, he's going to be a pal," Roberts, 54, recalled, about the first time she met the actor.

The longtime friends, who first teamed up in Ocean's Eleven and then again in Money Monster in 2016, play a divorced couple who reunite to thwart the impending marriage of their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

While promoting the movie, Clooney and Roberts have had plenty of laughs while poking fun at one another — and themselves.

Still Photography on the set of "Ticket To Paradise" Julia Roberts; George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise. Vince Valitutti/Universal Studios

"I think it's so funny, and George is so funny, and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself," the Oscar-winning actress told The New York Times last month.

"I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible,' " continued Roberts, before playfully teasing, "I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For his part, Clooney joked about what it took to get a perfect shot of the two kissing, while filming the movie.

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,' " Clooney told The Times. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"

Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Mike Marsland/WireImage

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts added.

Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

Written and directed by Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again director Ol Parker, the movie was "clearly written for Julia and I," Clooney said, adding that the characters' names were originally Georgia and Julian.

"I hadn't really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day — I haven't succeeded like Julia has in that forum — but I read it and thought, 'Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun,' " he said.

Ticket to Paradise is in theaters Oct. 21.

Related Articles
Still Photography on the set of "Ticket To Paradise" Julia Roberts; George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
JULIA ROBERTS & GEORGE CLOONEY
George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Why They Never Dated: 'We Were Fast Friends'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney playing beer pong in Ticket to Paradise
Julia Roberts Is 'Proud' of Pulling Off Beer-Pong Scene with George Clooney While 'Stone-Cold Sober'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Their 22-Year Friendship: 'Same Goofy Nuts We've Always Been'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Julia Roberts Has George Clooney Saved as 'Batman' in Her Phone Contacts: 'Now Everybody Knows'
George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life
Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom
George Clooney attends the Premiere of "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.
George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'
Danny Moder and Julia Roberts attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband
Julia Roberts; George Clooney
Julia Roberts Jokes That 'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney Is 'Probably Going to Be Terrible'
George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise Trailer
Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Exes on a Mission in Hilarious 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend "The Irishman" screening during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline
Meryl Streep, Don Gummer and family at the The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California
Meryl Streep's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kaitlyn Dever'' Recalls When George Clooney Made His Costars Pizza at His Home: 'Nicest Person'