"I'm looking at Michael B. Jordan to see if he wants me to work with him to get a repeat," George Clooney joked

George Clooney Jokes He's 'Lobbying' for Third Sexiest Man Alive Title: 'No One's Ever Won Three'

George Clooney is always game to talk about his multiple Sexiest Man Alive wins.

The actor, 59, and his The Midnight Sky costars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and David Oyelowo appear on an episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, airing Monday, during which Clooney brings up his coveted title and his hopes of earning the honor for the third time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Cagle celebrates him as the "producer, director and star" of the film, the actor quickly interrupts the host to remind him that he was also PEOPLE's "two-time Sexiest Man Alive."

"Which is better, the Sexiest Man Alive or the two Oscars?" Cagle proceeds to Clooney.

"I mean I think you know," Clooney says. "I'm lobbying for a third one, no one's ever won three."

The father of two, who was awarded the honor in both 1997 and 2006, jokingly says he's been helping other SMA winners with their own campaigns.

"I worked with some people, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt on their campaigns, I thought they did a very good job... Brad got two as well," Clooney shares. "So I feel like now I’m looking at Michael B. Jordan to see if he wants me to work with him to get a repeat."

"I'm more of a counselor now," he teases.

Image zoom

Oyelowo then jumps in to joke that it took Clooney a "record" time to bring up his win.

"We’ve been doing this for about 25 minutes and this is the longest George has taken to mention being the two-time Sexiest Man Alive, so well done George," he says with a smile.

"Thank you, David," Clooney replies, going on to tease, "And you know what? I’m gonna work with you on this because I see sexy in your future man."

"I will tell my wife this, it’s gonna help me a lot today," Oyelowo says after bursting into laughter.

Not only has Clooney won PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive honor, but he was recently named one of the magazine's 2020 People of the Year.

The Oscar winner has long been one of Hollywood’s most philanthropic and outspoken humanitarians, using his voice, wealth and powerful platform to do good — in public and behind the scenes.

In 2020 alone, Clooney has donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in the wake of George Floyd’s death, $1 million for COVID-19 responses in Italy, London and Los Angeles, and a significant aid to Lebanese charities after the deadly explosion in Beirut in August.

Most days he and his wife Amal, 42, an esteemed human rights attorney, work on the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

While he allows that “2020 has sort of exhausted everyone” and has openly expressed contempt for the current administration, Clooney told PEOPLE that believes the future of the country is truly promising.

“I’m always optimistic about this country. We fail a great deal, but I’ve been to so many countries that are really failed states, and they look to this country for leadership. We come up short a lot—race being our great original sin and clearly the one we’ve been the worst at—but we are in the constant process of trying to find a more perfect union... You can’t give up,” he said. “I believe in the American spirit.”