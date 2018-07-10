George Clooney Is 'Recovering' and 'Will Be Fine' After Scooter Accident in Italy

George Clooney is in recovery mode after being involved in an accident on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The 57-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after falling off his scooter on the state road to Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia, La Nuova reported.

“George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital,” a rep for the actor tells PEOPLE. “He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

Police told NBC’s Claudio Lavanga that the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. local time when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across the star’s path and hitting him.

The star fell and the driver of the car rendered assistance, calling an ambulance, Lavanga added.

The father of two was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” according to La Nuova. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

His condition is not serious and he has since been discharged, leaving through a side exit of the hospital, according to the Associated Press. Carabinieri officer Alberto Cicognani confirmed to CNN he spoke to Clooney after the accident, and told the outlet that the actor said he was “fine.”

Giovanni Mannoni, an Italian police commander, also told CNN that Clooney didn’t suffer any serious injuries, including broken bones.

Wife Amal rushed to his side but, after he was given the all clear, they left the hospital together in a private car, La Nuova added.

George is in Sardinia to shoot his Hulu limited series Catch-22.

The actor and his wife along with their 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been making the most of their time in the seaside location and were recently joined on the Italian island by his parents — who no doubt are helping out by doing some babysitting.

While the couple’s children have largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the twins say they are a perfect combination of their parents.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family recently told PEOPLE. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”