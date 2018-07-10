George Clooney was involved in a car accident on the Italian island of Sardina on Tuesday, according to local news outlets.

The 57-year-old star was rushed to hospital after coming off his scooter on the state road to Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia, La Nuova reports.

Police told NBC’s Claudio Lavanga that the accident occurred around 8.15am when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across the star’s path and hitting him.

The star fell and the driver of the car rendered assistance, calling an ambulance, Lavanga adds.

The father of two was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” according to La Nuova. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

His condition is not serious and he has since been discharged.

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

Wife Amal rushed to his side but, after he was given the all clear, they left the hospital together in a private car, the publication adds.

A representative for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

George and Amal Clooney Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: ‘I’m a Very Good Diaper Guy’ and Everything Else George Clooney Has Said About Fatherhood Since Welcoming Twins Ella & Alexander

George is in Sardina to shoot his Hulu limited series Catch-22, Rai News reports.

The actor and his wife along with their 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been making the most of their time in the seaside location and were recently joined on the Italian island by his parents — who no doubt are helping out by doing some babysitting.

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Describes the First Time He Met Amal — Without Even Leaving His House!

While the couple’s children have largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the twins say they are a perfect combination of their parents.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family recently told PEOPLE. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”