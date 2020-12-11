George Clooney Was Hospitalized with Stomach Pains after Losing Weight for The Midnight Sky

Before playing an ailing scientist in The Midnight Sky, George Clooney had his own medical difficulties.

The actor was hospitalized just days before filming began for his upcoming Netflix film after he experienced stomach pains, according to the Mirror. Clooney, 59, was diagnosed with pancreatitis, the outlet reported and PEOPLE has confirmed.

He has since made a full recovery.

Clooney said, "I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself."

"It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it's not so easy because you need energy," said the Oscar winner, who both directs and stars in the upcoming sci-fi epic. "We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder to work. But it certainly helped with the character."

Image zoom George Clooney | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The star previously experienced a medical emergency when, in the summer of 2018, he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle to the set of his Hulu series Catch-22 in Italy.

The Midnight Sky follows the story of Augustine Lofthouse (Clooney), a scientist in the Arctic who embarks on a dangerous journey to warn a group of astronauts against returning to an uninhabitable Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

The film is based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. It also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Tiffany Boone, and Caoilinn Springall.