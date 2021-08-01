George Clooney Is Helping Locals Near Lake Como Recover After Devastating Flooding

"It's much worse than I thought," George Clooney said in a video while talking with a state-run television station in Italy

Mayor of Laglio Roberto Pozzi with George Clooney in the midst of rubble caused by bad weather in Laglio on July 28, 2021.

George Clooney is doing his part to help Lake Como recover from the damage caused by recent flooding.

On Tuesday, the area of Italy where the Oscar winner, 60, has a vacation home was hit by heavy rain and landslides. According to the Evening Standard, 60 local residents had to be evacuated due to the storm.

The following day, Clooney — who was in town with his wife Amal Clooney and their 4-year-old twins — was seen touring the damage. He also helped residents with their clean-up efforts, reported The Independent.

"The situation is much more critical than what was imagined. In Cernobbio the situation is very serious, in Laglio, it is even worse," a local source told PEOPLE. "I spoke with the mayor. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will require substantial funds. But I am certain this place will become better than it was before."

"However, this town has always been very strong and will continue to be so in the future. This is a very resilient place," the source continued.

"[Clooney] came straight to the town hall to see what had happened and we took a tour of the damage," local mayor Roberto Pozzi told the U.K. Times on Friday.

"He was really perturbed and said he wanted to help out. We're raising funds and I think he will be using his own channels to do so too so we can help out people who have been made homeless," Pozzi added.

A fireman inspects damages caused by a landslide in Laglio, on July 28, 2021, after heavy rain caused floods in towns surrounding Lake Como in northern Italy. Credit: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty

Video footage shows Clooney speaking about the damage with a state-run television station.

"It's much worse than I thought," Clooney said in the video. "I have spoken to the mayor — there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong. It will react and return better than before. This is a very resilient city."

"We had three days of continuous rain and then all hell broke loose and we were flooded with an amazing wall of water and debris from the mountain," Pozzi told The Sun, elaborating on the damage caused by the extreme weather.

Pozzi went on to tell the U.K. outlet that four houses were destroyed in the flooding.

"Now we need the government to declare a state of emergency and provide extraordinary financial support," he told the U.K. Times.

In June, a source in the area told PEOPLE that Clooney and his family had returned to Lake Como after being away longer than usual.