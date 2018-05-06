Happy birthday, George Clooney!

The actor, who turns 57 on Sunday, celebrated the milestone by doing a shot of Casamigos tequila with his longtime pal and business partner Rande Gerber — and PEOPLE has the exclusive video above.

As the Casamigos team cheers for the guys in the background, Clooney and Gerber, 56, raise a Casamigos board featuring fastened shot glasses. Clooney’s face says it all, as he goes from processing the tequila to smiling before jokingly falling backwards, making everyone at the celebration laugh and clap.

Clooney has been in Italy for several weeks working on pre-production for his Hulu Catch-22 series, which is scheduled to begin shooting in nearby Sardinia later this month. His father-in-law, Ramzi Alamuddin, has been celebrating his own 80th birthday with friends and family at the Clooneys’ Lake Como residence.

The actor and his wife are slated to be back in New York City for the glamorous Met Gala on Monday, where Amal is co-hosting.

This time last year, the Clooneys were preparing to welcome their twins, Ella and Alexander, who will celebrate their first birthdays next month. “[I was surprised] how much I thought I had in control and how little control I actually have,” Clooney told PEOPLE of raising the twins last fall. “I have none! I think everybody quickly realizes that.”

He opened up about how becoming a dad has changed his life in September, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids.”

He added, “I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

The actor has also given more insight recently into the beginnings of his relationship with Amal, 40, whom he married in 2014. “Of course she was beautiful,” he told Vogue in April. “But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting — the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

He previously opened up about meeting Amal at his Lake Como home during an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Clooney said he hadn’t heard of Amal, but his agent knew all about her and made sure the Up in the Air star wasn’t going to waste this opportunity. “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,’” George told Letterman. “It really worked out that way.”

Over the past several months, the couple have been spotted stepping out for romantic dinner dates in New York City, where the international human rights attorney has been teaching at Columbia University. With Amal’s return to Columbia University as a visiting professor of law and senior fellow with the Human Rights Institute, the humanitarian lawyer and the actor have been spending more time on the East Coast.

George and Amal Clooney. Steve Granitz/WireImage

As for his professional life, Clooney, who hasn’t starred in a film since 2016’s Money Monster, admitted earlier this year that acting is no longer a priority for him. “Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore,” he told The Sunday Times, before adding that at least he “shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl.”

The father of two continued, “But, look, if somebody’s got Paul Newman in The Verdict, I’d jump. But there aren’t that many like that. Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f— dollars. I don’t need money.”

In June, Clooney confirmed that he and his two business partners — Gerber and real estate mogul Mike Meldeman — sold their Tequila company, Casamigos, for $1 billion.

Clooney has also been more outspoken politically this year, often criticizing President Donald Trump. But he told The Sunday Times in the same interview that he does not plan on running for office. “So many people since Trump was elected have really been pushing on me to get more involved in actual politics, specifically at the highest office,” he said, before admitting, “I don’t have political aspirations.”