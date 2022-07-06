George Clooney's 'Infamous' Batman Nipple Costume Up for Auction with Starting Bid of $40,000

George Clooney's famous Batman costume will be available as part of Heritage Auctions' Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction

George Clooney's iconic Batman & Robin costume, complete with the "bat nipples," is going up for auction later this month.

The movie memorabilia, best known for its addition of very visible nipples, will be available as part of Heritage Auctions' Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction from July 22 through 23, with a starting bid of $40,000.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Heritage Auctions made the announcement on Wednesday, describing the 61-year-old actor's costume from 1997 in great detail. It is "constructed of cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements all expertly painted, finished and assembled on a life-size pose-able mannequin with a hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic grade false eyes."

"Costume pieces include hero signature cowl, full length superhero cape with 2-cape clips, muscle tunic with signature 'Batman' icon on the chest, muscled tights, peaked and finned gauntlet gloves, and knee-high character boots," the description continued.

GEORGE CLOONEY BECOMES BATMAN – 1997 Credit: Moviestore/Rex USA

Heritage Auction's executive vice president Joe Maddalena called the costume "easily the most famous and infamous Batman costume ever designed," largely due to the addition of the nipples, which first occurred when Val Kilmer took on the lead role in 1995's Batman Forever.

Jose Fernandez, the costume designer on the Batman sequels who was responsible for the nipples idea, recently recalled the decision in an interview with MEL Magazine.

"With Val Kilmer's suit in Batman Forever, the nipples were one of those things that I added. It wasn't fetish to me, it was more informed by Roman armor, like Centurions," said Fernandez.

"And in the comic books the characters always looked like they were naked with spray paint on them — it was all about anatomy, and I like to push anatomy. I don't know exactly where my head was at back in the day, but that's what I remember. And so I added the nipples. I had no idea there was going to end up being all this buzz about it."

Fernandez said the nipples were "subtle" in the Kilmer movie but director Joel Schumacher, who died in 2020 at the age of 80, "loved the nipples" and wanted to "showcase them" in the Clooney sequel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One person who was not a fan of the nipples idea though is Tim Burton, who directed the two Michael Keaton Batman movies: 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

Tim Burton during the opening of his exhibition "A Beleza Sombria dos Monstros" which brings together illustrations and paintings by the filmmaker at Oca do Ibirapuera in S√£o Paulo. (Photo: Vanessa Carvalho/Brasil Photo Press) Pictured: Tim Burton Ref: SPL5308646 080522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Brasil Photo Press/Splash

Burton said he dealt with complaints about his tone being "too dark" for the Batman franchise. "[Back then] they went the other way," the 63-year-old told Empire magazine. "That's the funny thing about it. But then I was like, 'Wait a minute. Okay. Hold on a second here. You complain about me, I'm too weird, I'm too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Go f--- yourself.' "

"Seriously," he added. "So yeah, I think that's why I didn't end up [doing a third film]…."