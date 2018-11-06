George Clooney Auctions Off Motorcycle After Scary Accident: He's 'Off Two Wheels for Good'

George Clooney‘s time as a motorcycle driver is coming to an end.

The Oscar winner, 57, is auctioning one of his Harley Davidson bikes during the Home for Our Troops Veterans Day Celebrity Auction, where the money goes towards building custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The description on the item’s eBay page claims that Clooney is “off two wheels for good” after his scary scooter accident earlier this summer in Italy. The actor also promises to personally sign the bike for the winner.

The auction was set up by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who is a friend of Clooney’s, and starts at $28,000.

WATCH: George Clooney Released from Hospital After Scooter Collides with Car in Italy: Reports

The bidding comes a few months after Clooney was involved in a scary crash on his scooter while filming in Italy in July. He was traveling on the state road through the residential village of Costa Corallina when a Mercedes hit his Yamaha TMAX. The impact of the crash threw the actor high into the air and he landed on the ground.

RELATED: George Clooney’s Scooter Crash Caught on Shocking Video, Actor Seen Thrown Into the Air

The father of one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander and husband to Amal Clooney, 40, suffered slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one knee and arm. He also reportedly underwent an MRI.

“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”

The next month, the two-time Oscar winner wrapped filming on the Catch-22 adaption for Hulu — which he stars in, directed and produced. The series is set to debut in 2019.