George Clooney Asks Jada Pinkett Smith 'How Do You Put Up with Will?' in Funny 50th Birthday Message

Clooney, 60, and various other celebs recorded video messages to be played on the special episode dedicated to Jada's birthday, which was on Sept. 18.

"Jada, I'm talking to you from inside my closet because outside my closet there are twins with plastic swords that are bashing each other in the head, and it just didn't seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday," Clooney began in his video, referencing his 4-year-old twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella.

"Now, they tell me that you're turning 50, which — that's not possible because that would mean that I'm 60, and that's not possible," he continued. "So you're 39. Happy 39th. And I'm 49. I like it a lot better."

The Ocean's Eleven actor then went on to make a quip about Jada's husband, Will Smith.

"Now, they asked me to ask you a question, and I do have a question I've been wanting to ask you for a long time. And it's pretty simple. How do you put up with Will?"

"I mean, really, look, you're intelligent and talented and successful and beautiful, and you have all of these qualities that, quite honestly, Will doesn't have," he added. "And I wanna know how, after all these years, you do it. How do you do it? How do you do it? Anyway, listen, happy birthday. I hope you have a great 29th birthday, and stay safe, and I hope to see you soon."

"Oh, Mr. Clooney. The one and only. My God, he looks great," Jada told her Red Table Talk co-hosts, mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, after Clooney's video concluded.

"Ooh, okay, okay. Spice!" replied Willow, 20.

"No, I'm just saying. He looks great," Jada said, before answering Clooney's question.

"I think that what you really have to learn is how to have a friendship. You know, 'cause, really, how do you put up with anybody? How do you put up with, you know...yourself," she said. "You know, and once you learn how to put up with yourself, you really learn how to put up with all others. And I think, for me, I had so much emotional maturity that I had to do. I really had to take the time to learn how to love myself because how we love ourselves is how we show people how to love us."

The star previously opened up about turning 50 in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the previous episode of RTT in which she recounted some wisdom she received from her friend, music mogul Jimmy Iovine.

"He said, 'You know what I'm done with Jada? Convincing people,'" she recalled in the clip. "I said, 'You know what, Jimmy? I'm about to steal all of that because I'm done with that, too.'"

"I'm done with convincing people. I just feel like, women taking back our power, in any form that you need to, to be done with the convincing," Jada continued. "That you're smart enough, that you're pretty enough, to convincing people that you're worthy. Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding. That's been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50."