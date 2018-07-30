George Clooney and Amal Step Out for Stylish Dinner with Stella McCartney

George and Amal Clooney had a romantic evening under the stars in Italy.
The couple was seen heading to a stylish event in Lake Como on Saturday with friends Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis. The foursome was accompanied by a group of friends as they headed to Villa D’Este hotel in the Italian city.
George, 57, wore a fitted grey suit with an open-collar shirt while Amal, 40, chose a patterned mini dress. The outing comes a few weeks after George was involved in a scooter crash while heading to shoot his Hulu show Catch 22 in Italy.
On July 10, the actor was rushed to the hospital after his scooter slammed head-on into a car that appeared to turn into his lane. In a video of the accident, which was captured by a security camera, the Oscar winner was launched into the air following the crash, landing in a dazed heap on the road.
Although he was later released from the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, that didn’t stop his wife Amal from staying by his side for several days after the accident.
“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”
Fortunately, the actor, who had been en route to the Sardinia set, was wearing a helmet (which reportedly cracked on impact) at the time of the accident.