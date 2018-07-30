George Clooney and Amal Step Out for Stylish Dinner with Stella McCartney

George and Amal Clooney had a romantic evening under the stars in Italy.

The couple was seen heading to a stylish event in Lake Como on Saturday with friends Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis. The foursome was accompanied by a group of friends as they headed to Villa D’Este hotel in the Italian city.

George, 57, wore a fitted grey suit with an open-collar shirt while Amal, 40, chose a patterned mini dress. The outing comes a few weeks after George was involved in a scooter crash while heading to shoot his Hulu show Catch 22 in Italy.

Amal and George Clooney BACKGRID

On July 10, the actor was rushed to the hospital after his scooter slammed head-on into a car that appeared to turn into his lane. In a video of the accident, which was captured by a security camera, the Oscar winner was launched into the air following the crash, landing in a dazed heap on the road.

Although he was later released from the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, that didn’t stop his wife Amal from staying by his side for several days after the accident.

“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”

Fortunately, the actor, who had been en route to the Sardinia set, was wearing a helmet (which reportedly cracked on impact) at the time of the accident.