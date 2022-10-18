George Clooney and Wife Amal Hit the Red Carpet for 'Ticket to Paradise' Los Angeles Premiere

Amal Clooney accompanied husband George Clooney to the L.A. premiere of his upcoming Julia Roberts-costarring film Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Friday

Published on October 18, 2022 12:27 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13470999f) Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Ticket to Paradise' film premire, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Oct 2022
Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

George Clooney was joined by wife Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Ticket to Paradise's Los Angeles premiere.

On Monday, the Ocean's franchise star, 61, and wife Amal, 44, were on hand at the Regency Village Theatre alongside the film's costars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, as well as director Ol Parker.

George wore a silver suit while Amal opted for a red patterned dress from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2003 collection.

The couple's red-carpet appearance comes after they attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

At the gala, Amal wore a bright green ruched Del Core gown with metallic clutch, and George wore a black-and-white tux. The couple — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — married on Sept. 27, 2014, in Venice, Italy.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13470999f) Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Ticket to Paradise' film premire, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Oct 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In September, George told PEOPLE what he loved most about recently working with Amal to create the inaugural Albie Awards, hosted by their Clooney Foundation for Justice on Sept. 29.

"Well we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins!" the actor said outside the New York Public Library. "But you know, this is an exciting one because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of — all over the world, Myanmar."

The event, honoring those who devote their lives to justice, was attended by celebrity guests, including his Ticket to Paradise costar Roberts, 54.

George said that their work on the Albie Awards and with their foundation is something that his wife "happens to be really especially gifted at."

"My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them — her mother's a journalist. So it's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]," George added. "So, for me, it's just — I couldn't be more proud of my wife."

The superstar couple also stepped out in New York City on Sept. 27 to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

Ticket to Paradise sees the Oscar-winning costars play a divorced couple who make a "truce" in order to stop their daughter (Dever) from marrying a man she just met.

The film is in theaters Friday.

