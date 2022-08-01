George and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline

George Clooney was sure he'd never get married – that is, until he met his wife, renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

When they were introduced by a mutual friend over dinner at George's home in Italy, there was an instant connection between the pair. After communicating over email for several months, George, 61, and Amal, 44, finally met up for their first date in London. Amal ended up getting a quick introduction to the spotlight when the whole thing was captured by the paparazzi.

Things moved quickly for the couple while George spent the next few weeks working in London and just a few months into their relationship, they already were vacationing around the globe. Less than a year after meeting, George popped the question when he realized how Amal had changed his life.

"I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal. When I asked her, we had never talked about it. There wasn't like 'Maybe we should get married.' I dropped it on her…I have someone…who I care about more than I've cared about anything, so it's really nice," George said after proposing.

Since then, the couple have tied the knot, welcomed two children and committed their lives to share their luck with those less fortunate through their philanthropic work. From their first dinner date to raising twins, here's everything you need to know about George and Amal's relationship.

July 2013: George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are introduced by a mutual friend

George was at his home in Italy when he was first introduced to Amal by a mutual friend. The pal, who George has never named, was heading over for dinner and asked if he could bring another guest — who happened to be the human rights lawyer. Before Amal's arrival, George even got a call from his agent, who predicted that the actor would one day marry his unexpected dinner guest. When Amal arrived, there was an instant connection between the duo and they spent the whole night talking.

"It's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.' The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then," George shared.

July 2013: George and Amal Clooney begin communicating over email

At the end of George's dinner party, he exchanged email addresses with Amal so that she could share some photos she took during the evening. Pretty soon, the duo were regularly communicating — and realized things had taken a romantic turn.

"I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart…Then she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends," George explained.

October 2013: George and Amal Clooney go on their first date in London

George and Amal communicated over email for several months before they were able to get together in person for their official first date. The pair met up while George was in London supervising the recording of the score for his film Monuments Men. Amal visited George at Abbey Road Studios and, after, they went out to dinner — which was all captured by the paparazzi.

"That was a good first date. Then we went for dinner. She said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ," Geroge said.

December 25, 2013: George and Amal Clooney Spend Christmas in Cabo San Lucas

George says that once he was in London working, things escalated "pretty quickly" for the couple, who ended up spending the Christmas holiday together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

February 2014: George and Amal Clooney travel to Africa together

In February, George and Amal traveled to Africa together — and it ended up becoming a trip that would change everything for the couple. George says that it was looking back on photos from the experience that he realized he wanted to spend his life with Amal. Unbeknownst to his future wife, George started planning his proposal, down to the background music.

"We went on a safari in Kenya. Amal loves giraffes; they're her favorite animal. She went to this place called Giraffe Manor, where the giraffes stick their heads through the windows and kiss you. I had a picture of her, looking back, smiling at these giraffes and I said, 'I think I'm going to ask her to marry me,'" George shared.

April 28, 2014: George Clooney proposes to Amal Clooney during a date night at home

Just a few months after their trip abroad, George put his plan into action and proposed to Amal during a casual date night at home. After making a pasta dinner, George asked Amal to retrieve a candle lighter from a drawer where he had actually hidden the engagement ring for her to find.

"I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do. I had a playlist with my Rosemary [Clooney] songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, 'Why Shouldn't I?' …And it played, and she's like, 'Holy shit!' And she just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.' It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when 'Goody, Goody' came on, which isn't very romantic — it's kind of mean: 'So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody,'" George explained.

September 7, 2014: George Clooney reveals wedding details in an acceptance speech

After the couple spent the summer celebrating their engagement, George and Amal stepped out for one of their first events together — the Celebrity Fight Night Gala in Florence, Italy. At the event, George took the stage to accept a Humanitarian Award and during his speech, he revealed that the couple were marrying in just a few weeks.

"I met my lovely bride-to-be here in Italy, whom I will be marrying, in a couple of weeks, in Venice, of all places…I would just like to say to my bride-to-be, Amal, that I love you very much and I can't wait to be your husband," George said on stage.

September 27, 2014: George and Amal Clooney tie the knot in Italy

Later that month, George and Amal walked down the aisle in a stunning ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice, Italy. The groom was suited by Giorgio Armani while the bride wore a dress by Oscar de la Renta. The event was attended by many of the couple's famous friends including Matt Damon, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

While the couple were initially trying to keep their nuptials as secret as possible, they decided to lean into the experience once the public caught wind of their plans.

"We didn't tell anybody else that we were going to do it but eventually somebody figured it out. Oh, my God! Once people got wind of it, it became an event. We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting. We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved," George explained in an interview.

January 11, 2015: George and Amal Clooney make their red carpet debut

In January, George and Amal stepped out for their first major event as a married couple at the Golden Globes, where George was receiving a lifetime achievement award. On the carpet, an interviewer brought up the ceremony the year prior, where hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made a joke about George's former succession of younger girlfriends.

"Well, you showed them," the interviewer joked to which George replied, "I didn't do it just to show them."

May 10, 2015: George Clooney says Amal Clooney has changed his life

Following the wedding, George got candid about how his life was changed by marrying Amal, telling PEOPLE that meeting the human rights lawyer altered his vision for the future.

"All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future – my personal future – was going to be. But I've always been an optimist about the world. I wasn't always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But now I am," George revealed.

May 20, 2015: George Clooney says the couple aren't thinking about kids yet

Less than a year into the couple's marriage, George began fielding questions about their plans to expand the family. At the time, George said it wasn't something that was high on their list of priorities.

"I don't really [think about it]. I mean, I've thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn't been high on my list. I've been asked it a lot lately because I've gotten married and I'm doing a movie with kids in it," George said during a CBS This Morning interview.

June 3, 2015: Amal Clooney meets much of George Clooney's family at a reunion

In June, Amal accompanied George to a family reunion in his hometown of Augusta, Kentucky. Not only did they get to spend time with family but they also visited lots of local sights including a high school and a popular bakery.

February 2016: George Clooney reveals the secret to his successful marriage

After over a year of marriage, George spilled the secret to his successful relationship with Amal. He explained that it all has to do with communication and keeping in touch even when apart.

"FaceTime, we'll do that. Mostly it's just try not to go very long…We spend an awful lot of time together. We try not to have these huge gaps. We're able to manage, so far, between my work and her work and the things we're doing; we're able to manage it pretty well," George shared in an interview.

September 27, 2016: George and Amal Clooney celebrate their two year anniversary

George and Amal marked their second anniversary with a low key celebration at home. While George joked it had been a "very, very big celebration" with fireworks, he later admitted that it was just a night at home.

"I made dinner. I don't think she's ever quite impressed with my cooking. If I slap something together—spaghetti and meatballs—she doesn't know that it comes in a jar, so I can just fool her with that one," George said of cooking for the occasion.

Late 2016: George and Amal Clooney establish the Clooney Foundation for Justice

In late 2016, George and Amal decided to take their philanthropic efforts to the next level when they established the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which aims to advocate for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world. Since founding the organization, the couple have made efforts to help those in need all across the globe by doing things like building schools for Syrian refugees, aiding the people of Ukraine, and making a $1 million donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that combats hate groups.

February 2017: It's confirmed that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

In February, news broke that George and Amal were pregnant with their first child. While the couple's rep didn't release a statement, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that George and Amal were actually expecting twins. At the time, the source revealed that the parents-to-be had "let everyone in both families know quietly," and that everyone was "very happy" about the upcoming arrivals.

Not long after, the couple's friend Julie Chen confirmed the news on an episode of The Talk, sharing that George revealed the twins were due in June.

February 20, 2017: George Clooney comments on the couple's pregnancy

After the news of their pregnancy was made public, George shared that he was very excited for the couple's next adventure during an interview on French television.

"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open," George shared.

June 6, 2017: Amal Clooney gives birth to the couple's first children

The couple officially became parents on June 6, when Amal gave birth to their son Alexander and their daughter Ella at St. Mary's Hospital in London. In a statement from the couple, George and Amal confirmed the news about the twins, who were born just minutes apart.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander George into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," they said.

September 6, 2017: George Clooney opens up about learning they were expecting twins

Reflecting on the couple's pregnancy journey, George revealed that after the couple tied the knot, they did begin thinking about children. While it wasn't something they had previously discussed, George says they realized they had both gotten "very lucky" and they "should share whatever good luck" they had.

George added that he was with Amal at the ultrasound where they learned they were having twins, which came as a somewhat shocking surprise.

"He goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one.' And I was like, 'What?' We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake," George said in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

September 9, 2017: The couple make their first public appearance since becoming parents

In September, George and Amal made their return to the spotlight after welcoming their children. The couple stepped out for the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where George was promoting his directorial effort, Suburbicon.

February 8, 2018: George Clooney opens up about what makes his relationship with Amal Clooney different

In a wide-ranging interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, George spoke openly about his relationship with Amal, explaining that he had never experienced the way he feels in any other relationship.

"I felt that I had met someone who I would absolutely, you know, trade my life for. I met someone who her life meant more to me than my life. And I'd never had that experience before," George shared.

April 2018: Amal Clooney gushes about George Clooney ahead of their fourth anniversary

Just a few months before the twins' first birthday, Amal opened up about falling in love with George – and how she almost thought it wasn't going to happen.

"It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making. It's the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over. Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn't obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn't willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that," Amal told Vogue.

May 19, 2018: George and Amal Clooney attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

George and Amal attended the wedding of their close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. Spending time with the royals was nothing new for the couple though, with George later saying that they often went on double dates together.

"We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we're friends with them for all the reasons that you're friends with anybody. They're just really nice, fun, kind people, they're a very loving couple," George explained.

June 7, 2018: Amal Clooney opens up about the early days of their relationship

In June, Amal got candid about the early days of her relationship with George during a speech at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, where George was receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award.

"I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn't sleep when we were apart. And I am told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag. Five years later none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time," Amal shared.

May 6, 2019: George Clooney celebrates his 58th birthday with Amal Clooney

For George's first birthday since becoming a dad, he says he spent some quality alone time with his wife. Not only did they have George's 58th birthday to celebrate, but Amal was also marking a career milestone.

"I turned 58, nothing's fun. I had a good day though. My wife and I had dinner just the two of us at home, which was really nice. But my wife has been, for the last year, working literally every single day with a gentleman named Steven Adler, who runs Reuters, and a brilliant lawyer named Gail Gove to get and to free the Reuters journalists from Myanmar. A year of working on it, and last night they walked out of prison. So we were very happy," George shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Sept 27, 2019: George and Amal Clooney celebrate their fifth anniversary

George and Amal celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford in New York City. The group spent the evening together, where they dined at 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant.

"George and Amal were in the best mood. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with Rande and Cindy. They enjoyed dinner for several hours. It was a happy group. They ordered a lot of food and wine. Rande treated them," a source told PEOPLE.

April 2020: George and Amal Clooney hunker down at home during the COVID pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, the George family hunkered down at their home in Los Angeles. In April, the couple made over $1 million in donations to assist with coronavirus relief efforts. They spread their donation among several charities, including Motion Picture and Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund, the Los Angeles Mayor's Fund, the Lebanese Food Bank and the National Health Service.

Months later, George revealed that the family ended up spending much of the year at home in order to protect their son Alexander, who has asthma.

"This has been a crappy year for everyone. Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently…But I'm very lucky. I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside…My son has asthma. They say it's not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don't know anything about the long term of this yet," George shared.

November 17, 2020: George Clooney says Amal Clooney was the reason he changed his mind about settling down

In the middle of quarantining, George opened up about his life with Amal. George explained that prior to meeting his wife, he felt his life was complete and it wasn't until Amal entered the picture that he realized how wrong he was.

"[I thought] I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well. And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.' …I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own," George said.

December 2020: George Clooney says he never argues with Amal Clooney

Nearly a year after the pandemic began, George revealed that spending time at home with his family had been a pleasure. He explained that while he knew quarantining had been hard on some couples, he had never had an argument with Amal.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her. We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy," George shared.

October 2021: George Clooney reveals the one movie he won't let Amal Clooney watch

After many movie nights during the pandemic, George revealed there was one film he wouldn't let his wife watch — Batman & Robin. He explained that he added the film to his banned movie list because he felt that he "destroyed" the franchise and didn't want to be embarrassed in front of Amal and their children.

"There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me,'" George said.

Not all of George's films are off limits though, as he later revealed that Alamuddin and her friends are big fans of One Fine Day.

February 8, 2022: George and Amal Clooney accept the Catalyst Award together

In February, George and Amal accepted their first joint award together during a virtual ceremony for the Elevate Prize Foundation. The couple was recognized for their work with Clooney Foundation for Justice and honored with the Catalyst Award which recognizes prominent individuals who use their platform to inspire social change. Amal shared that the $250,000 prize from the award would go to their TrialWatch program, which monitors criminal trials around the world and defends individuals who are unjustly detained, including journalists, women, LGBTQ persons and minorities.

"One of the Elevate Prize Foundation's core values is human safety and freedom – a goal we share at the Clooney Foundation for Justice as we work to free the innocent and punish the guilty, waging justice one case at a time…Our goal at the foundation is to free the innocent and punish the guilty. I think we're both inspired by the young people out there challenging injustice in their communities, a new generation that won't accept the status quo," George said during the speech.

March 2022: Amal Clooney opens up about her marriage to George Clooney

After being named one of TIME Magazine's 2022 Women of the Year, Amal shared details about her marriage to George, calling him inspirational and supportive. "Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance," Amal shared.