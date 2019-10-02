George and Amal Clooney Step Out in N.Y.C. for Law Gala, Days After 5th Wedding Anniversary

The celebrations continue for George and Amal Clooney!

The glamorous couple attended a gala hosted by the American Society Of International Law at the The Frick Collection on Tuesday night, where the Beirut-born lawyer was honored for her work in the field.

Amal, 41, looked elegant in a two-piece emerald green ensemble. She accessorized the outfit with a nude clutch and matching pumps.

Her husband, 58, opted for a sleek black suit, which he paired with a black shirt and dress shoes.

Their evening out comes just days after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, September 27. The couple was joined by longtime friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford for a celebratory dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant in New York City on Thursday night, ahead of their anniversary.

“George and Amal were in the best mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with Rande and Cindy. They enjoyed dinner for several hours.”

“It was a happy group,” the source added. “They ordered a lot of food and wine. Rande treated them.”

In last week’s issue of PEOPLE, another source said the actor and his wife are happier than ever, five years after saying “I do” at a palace in Venice, Italy in 2014.

“He appreciates his life with her. They are such a beautiful couple in many ways,” the source shared.

The couple are also proud parents to twins Ella and Alexander, 2, and have focused on giving their children as grounded a childhood as possible — which means managing their high-profile careers, philanthropic endeavors and busy work schedules.

“They really try to take turns so one parent is always with the kids,” the insider said.

Amal spoke at the United Nations’ General Assembly last Tuesday (Sept. 24) while George is preparing to shoot his upcoming Netflix film, Good Morning, Midnight.

When the pair aren’t working, they’re spending time together with their family at their homes in England, the U.S., and Italy.

“Their Lake Como villa is spectacular, and George and Amal look forward to spending the summer there every year,” the insider said. “It’s a wonderful place for the whole family.”