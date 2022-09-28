George and Amal Clooney Celebrate 8-Year Wedding Anniversary During New York City Night Out

The couple, who married on Sept. 27, 2014 in a star-studded affair in Italy, are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella

By
Published on September 28, 2022 09:11 AM

Eight looks great on George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney!

The superstar couple stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night to celebrate a special milestone in their marriage: their eighth wedding anniversary.

Photographers snapped pictures of the two walking hand-in-hand as they headed out for date night.

Amal, 44, rocked in a zebra-print pleated skirt which she paired with a matching clutch, black turtleneck and sky-high Balmain stiletto cut-out booties.

George, 61, complemented his wife with an head-to-toe all-black look, including a black suit and black button-down.

The Clooneys — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — married on Sept. 27, 2014 in a star-studded affair in Venice, Italy.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney and Amal Clooney head out on a date night on their wedding anniversary in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Their wedding was one of the buzziest events of the year, with around 100 guests including famous pals like Matt Damon and Bono attending three days of parties followed by a romantic civil ceremony.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney and Amal Clooney head out on a date night on their wedding anniversary in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

"George and Amal radiated love all night," Amal's mother, Baria, told PEOPLE at the time. "The wedding was so unbelievably special, it was legendary. These three days — the friends, the families, the atmosphere, everything — will stay with me all the rest of my life."

Venice, which the Oscar winner called "the most romantic city in the world," was a natural choice for their wedding locale. "We met in Italy," said Clooney, who has long owned an estate on Lake Como. "We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married."

Amal Clooney; George Clooney
CBS Mornings Twitter

Since then, the couple haven't been shy about expressing their affection for one another, Amal calling George the "greatest love of my life."

They've also lent their voice to charitable causes. Prior to their night out on Tuesday, the Clooneys sat down wit Gayle King on CBS Mornings to discuss their war-time advocacy efforts through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

"I think we're just responding to what we see in the world, and try to use anger as a motivating force, rather than something that makes you want to bury your head in the sand," Amal, a lawyer specializing in international law and human rights, told King in the interview.

She continued, "I also think, you know, that my mom is a journalist and she was always asking tough questions and not sort of intimidated by people who are in power, but, you know, impressed if someone's actually doing something good, and I think that has stayed with me."

George spoke out on the morning news program about how the couple is actively investigating war crimes in Ukraine.

According to their foundation's website, they are "monitoring sham trials targeting women and journalists, and fighting back against a global trend of authoritarianism that seeks to punish those who speak truth to power."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He went on to say that he wants to make sure those in ongoing human rights cases are not forgotten amid the speedy news cycle.

"Now here's the truth: In Ukraine at some point, this war will end," George said. "And then there are gonna have to be people held accountable for that. Part of what we're doing is gathering the evidence so that when that moment comes, because what happens?

He continued, "We are gathering that evidence now, so that 15 years from now, you can say 'now we're gonna hold you responsible.' "

Related Articles
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen lecing dinner in Manhattan on September 22, 2022 in New York City.
Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George
George Clooney
George & Amal Clooney Dress Up in D.C., Plus Diddy, Eddie Redmayne, Roger Federer and More
George Clooney attends the Premiere of "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.
George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
George and Amal Clooney Have Glam Date Night at London Premiere of His Film 'Ticket to Paradise'
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Dinner in Malibu, Plus the Royals, Rihanna and More
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere
SJP Brings Her Kids to the Hocus Pocus Premiere, Plus Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber and More
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding
George Clooney & Amal Clooney are seen leaving their London Hotel during date night in London
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Yellow Sequin Mini at 'Ticket To Paradise' Afterparty with Husband George
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Turn Heads in Toronto, Plus Carrie Underwood, Regina Hall and More
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Hits the Stage in L.A., Plus Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: 'My Best Friend'