Want to enjoy a double date with George and Amal Clooney? Now’s your chance!

In a PEOPLE exclusive look, the famous pair are opening the doors of their home on Lake Como, Italy, to one lucky couple as part of a campaign to raise donations for the Clooney Foundation for Justice through Omaze.

Never one to pass up a good laugh, Clooney delivers a scripted message to hilarious perfection.

“Hi, I’m Amal Clooney’s husband George and we’d like to invite you to come with us to Lake Como,” he says before turning to the director off camera and asking, “Are you sure that’s how you want me to say it?”

The director responds, “People really love Amal. That’s really the selling point here.”

Nodding, Clooney continues to give it his best shot.

“That’s right, to benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world and me… an actor,” he says.

Clooney continues, “Just picture it: You and Amal, wine in your hand discussing current affairs while her husband quietly serves lunch.”

Turning toward the director again, he hilariously says, “Really, why don’t we do a take where it just says Amal will be there and I won’t really be there?”

Anyone can enter the sweepstakes and enjoy a dream date with the high-profile couple at their luxurious villa on Lake Como.

The experience includes lunch with George and Amal, samples of some of Italy’s finest Prosecco, charcuterie and cheese, as well as a roundtrip airfare for two including 4-star hotel accommodations.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Enter at omaze.com/clooney for a chance to win.