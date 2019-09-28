George and Amal Clooney Step Out in New York City on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Clooneys’ day out!

George and Amal Clooney were spotted stepping out in New York City on Friday, the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.

For their outing, George, 58, wore a blue polo shirt and jeans, while Amal, 41, opted for a matching black skirt and jacket paired with a pink shirt.

The sighting came one day after the couple celebrated their anniversary at 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant in N.Y.C. on Thursday night, where they were joined for dinner by longtime friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

“George and Amal were in the best mood,” a source told PEOPLE of the night. “They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with Rande and Cindy. They enjoyed dinner for several hours.”

“It was a happy group,” the source added. “They ordered a lot of food and wine. Rande treated them.”

Image zoom Amal Clooney and George Clooney Gotham/GC Images

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, an insider said that George and Amal are happier than ever, five years after saying “I do” at a palace in Venice, Italy in 2014.

“He appreciates his life with her. They are such a beautiful couple in many ways,” the insider shared.

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney’s Most Glamorous Red Carpet Moments

The couple is also proud parents to twins Ella and Alexander, 2, and have focused on giving their children as grounded a childhood as possible.

That means managing their high-profile careers, philanthropic endeavors and busy work schedules. Amal spoke at the United Nations’ General Assembly on Tuesday, while George is preparing to shoot his upcoming Netflix film, Good Morning, Midnight.

“They really try to take turns so one parent is always with the kids,” the insider said.

Image zoom Amal Clooney and George Clooney Ian West/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

When the pair aren’t working, they’re spending time together with their family and enjoying summers at their villa in Laglio, Italy, where they’ve hosted a repertoire of friends, including the Obamas.

“Their Lake Como villa is spectacular, and George and Amal look forward to spending the summer there every year,” the insider said. “It’s a wonderful place for the whole family.”